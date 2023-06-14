Marie Glotin and Gilliane Hellstern from BETC Paris: our Top Tips for Cannes

0 Shares Share

Top Tips for Cannes

Consent Labs – Classify Content

We love this activation because it creates an actual tool that allows the notion of consent to make its way onto our screens, normalises it and gives it a visible place in our society. If the project becomes successful, this activation has the power to leave a mark on society forever.

LALCEC’s – The Postponed Day

This idea is strong by its simplicity and that’s what makes it efficient. When you are dealing with such an important topic, you need to find an idea that will speak to everyone and here it is wonderfully achieved.

Partners Life – Last Performance

When entertainment meets advertising and the partnership works, it ends up with a brilliant object. This operation used ad placement in a way that we have never seen before, the message fits perfectly and reaches a captive audience which gives it an even stronger impact.

Marie Glotin (right) and Gilliane Hellstern are creatives at BETC Paris.