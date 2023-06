MAA Ad of the Week: Broken Heart Love Affair for Kruger

“Life can be messy. Love can be messier.” Hard to argue with that and hard to argue with this ad from Toronto agency Broken Heart Love Affair for Kruger (tissue brands include Scotties.)

Does everything right including bright young things (and lively older things) having a good time among the inevitable grief – a tricky thing to pull off.

Director Marc Zibert is clearly a major talent. Paloma Faith gives the INXS cover her all and more.

Best ad of the year so far methinks.