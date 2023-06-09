MAA Ad of the Week: Boots’ perfectly imperfect summer

0 Shares Share

A tourist from Mars (armed with a forensic AI-grade brain obviously) might look at this 30 seconds and wonder why it required the combined resources of Boots’ in-house branch of Oliver and the various components of WPP’s The Pharm, headed by VMLY&R, to create an admittedly busy 30 seconds.

But that seems to be where we are these days and ‘perfectly imperfect summer,’ seemingly shot in one take, is one of the best so far from WPP’s version of the local chemist.

Important for WPP as it seems to be trying to combine creative resources.