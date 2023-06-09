Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Boots’ perfectly imperfect summer

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance 13 hours ago 0

A tourist from Mars (armed with a forensic AI-grade brain obviously) might look at this 30 seconds and wonder why it required the combined resources of Boots’ in-house branch of Oliver and the various components of WPP’s The Pharm, headed by VMLY&R, to create an admittedly busy 30 seconds.

But that seems to be where we are these days and ‘perfectly imperfect summer,’ seemingly shot in one take, is one of the best so far from WPP’s version of the local chemist.

Important for WPP as it seems to be trying to combine creative resources.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

