MAA Ad of the Week: ‘Altogether Different’ by 4Creative

One of Channel 4’s better inventions is in-house creative agency 4Creative, a multiple award winner and usually quick off the mark to grasp an opportunity. Now it’s having a pop at the streamers with ‘Altogether Different,’ to boost its own streaming service.

“Dumbing up” as well as dumbing down.

All isn’t completely rosy in the C4 garden. Its share of viewing is down to near an all-time low, boss Alex Mahon is taking flack for her pricey business trips and it relentlessly stuffs ads into its digital channels to the extent that some shows become unwatchable.

All the more reason to stream without ads, maybe. Is this a cunning plan?

