Don't Miss

KFC shakes hands on the ‘Deal of a lunchtime’ in Mother’s new campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 11 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

We’ve seen some excellent fast-food advertising recently from McDonald’s “Fancy a McDonald’s?” and Burger King’s “We give up.” Now KFC is also back on TV.

This is a more modest campaign to promote a couple of budget deals, but agency Mother – with help from director Traktor – has made it memorable and effective nonetheless. There’s a lot of amusement to be had in the awkward handshakes on display as customers seal “the deal of a lunchtime.”

Richard Hall, marketing director UK&I said: “Getting an amazing deal is a brilliant feeling. It’s exhilarating. And it’s a feeling that everyone can get at KFC with our delicious, toasted Twister Wrap of the Day for just £1.98. Original Recipe chicken, crunchy slaw, with lashings of sauce wrapped in a toasted tortilla for less than the price of a bus ticket? That is Big Deal. A deal to shake hands on. Quite frankly, that’s the Deal of a Lunchtime.”

Richard Tahmasebi, creative director at Mother, said: “You don’t need an MBA to seal this deal. Negotiation skills are absolutely not necessary. It really is a very easy transaction to do. So why not visit your local KFC and see for yourself?”

MAA creative scale: 6.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.