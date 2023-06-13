KFC shakes hands on the ‘Deal of a lunchtime’ in Mother’s new campaign

0 Shares Share

We’ve seen some excellent fast-food advertising recently from McDonald’s “Fancy a McDonald’s?” and Burger King’s “We give up.” Now KFC is also back on TV.

This is a more modest campaign to promote a couple of budget deals, but agency Mother – with help from director Traktor – has made it memorable and effective nonetheless. There’s a lot of amusement to be had in the awkward handshakes on display as customers seal “the deal of a lunchtime.”

Richard Hall, marketing director UK&I said: “Getting an amazing deal is a brilliant feeling. It’s exhilarating. And it’s a feeling that everyone can get at KFC with our delicious, toasted Twister Wrap of the Day for just £1.98. Original Recipe chicken, crunchy slaw, with lashings of sauce wrapped in a toasted tortilla for less than the price of a bus ticket? That is Big Deal. A deal to shake hands on. Quite frankly, that’s the Deal of a Lunchtime.”

Richard Tahmasebi, creative director at Mother, said: “You don’t need an MBA to seal this deal. Negotiation skills are absolutely not necessary. It really is a very easy transaction to do. So why not visit your local KFC and see for yourself?”

MAA creative scale: 6.5