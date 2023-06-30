Don't Miss

Jennifer Lopez lets AI do the talking in personalised Virgin Voyages campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Just when everybody has got way too serious about AI, VMLY&R is here to some fun with it.

For Virgin Voyages, the agency worked with Jennifer Lopez to build a “Jen-erative” AI version of the superstar, who can be programmed to issue personal cruise invites for customers to send out to friends and family.

The real Jennifer Lopez spent a day on board a Virgin cruise ship while a team captured her image and voice, building enough detail to generate realistic versions of her on demand.

Customers can’t get too mischievous with this. They must go through the official Virgin Voyages site in order to create a “JenAI” invite, answering questions about their proposed trip and chosen companions.

So J Lo should be safe for now, but it’s all very reminiscent of the first episode of the new Black Mirror series, in which Salma Hayek watches helplessly as an AI version of herself defecates in a church while it is being streamed for all the world to see.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.