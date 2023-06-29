Jennifer Lopez helps Virgin Voyages onto the AI bandwagon

0 Shares Share

There’ll be AI all over the place soon and the multifarious Virgin brands can be relied upon to jump on any passing bandwagon.

Here’s Jennifer Lopez, self-styled “chief lifestyle, entertainment and celebrations officer,” Jennifer Lopez for Virgin Voyages, plugging the cruise line’s AI-generated messages to customers (from her.) By VMLY&R.

How much of the actual ad is AI-generated we know not although her speech might be. JLO is as good as ever (artificial or not), the rest’s a bit frenetic, almost to the point of distraction.

Today’s agencies get carried away working with celebs.

Clever idea though and typical of Virgin to use PR to do its media heavy lifting.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.