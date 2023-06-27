Interbrand names 2023’s breakthrough brands

0 Shares Share

Consultancy Interbrand has named what it calls the 30 most innovative brands in its new Breakthrough Brands Report, partnering with Vox Media.

This year’s report has grouped brands into ‘Arenas,’ each of which outlines the core human needs and cultural shifts brands are supposed to reflect. Such brands, says Interbrand, have the potential to expand and evolve into more than one category or industry.

The brands in this year’s report include OpenAI, which gained 1 million users in just five days via ChatGPT; Neko Health, an affordable health-tech experience from Spotify founder Daniel Ek; Zepeto, Asia’s largest metaverse platform; Betterhalf, a matrimony app used by 100 million professionals in India; and Fishwife, a chic canned fish brand.

Interbrand New York global chief growth officer Daniel Binns says: “This year’s analysis of brands represents what’s happening in society and culture today. Most industries are becoming crowded, with a multitude of brands providing similar things. Brands making bold moves to stand out have the best chance of being successful.”

The full report will be available here later today.