Idris Elba joins Miroma founder Marc Boyan in new agency venture SillyFace

Actor/filmmaker Idris Elba and Miroma Group founder Marc Boyan are launching a global creative and content business SillyFace. SillyFace says it wants to reinvigorate creativity and fun in brand marketing through ideation, creation and distribution of long and short form content.

Elba says: “I’m at my creative best when I am relaxed, not anxious or considering all the ‘what ifs’. However, this isn’t always the atmosphere that creatives are faced with when brand building. SillyFace is here to bring back that feeling of creative excellence.”

Boyan says: “On a daily basis, I work alongside global brands who are struggling to understand the intersection between modern cultural trends, brand identity and its consumer base. It is creating apprehension and hindering creative storytelling.

“SillyFace has been created to lean into culture and new global trends, offering a fun environment to get creative rather than be afraid. Idris and I are both from underrepresented backgrounds and we see the world a little differently. We’re aiming to bring our thinking to brands to give people a voice and share stories that resonate with the consumer, whilst keeping the brand safe from criticism.”

The first new hires for SillyFace include Rahul Chopra as chief strategy officer who recently joined from Instagram where he was director, reels and camera He was previously at Facebook app and Snap Inc in senior roles. Margot Hauer-King is also joining as chief client and revenue officer from Beentheredonethat. She was previously at WPP. Both will be based in New York. SillyFace is also opening in London and LA.

The current wave of celeb-led agencies was pioneered by Ryan Reynolds with Maximum Effort – which claims, tongue in cheek – to make ads for its own amusement. Entertainer and former footballer Terry Crews has recently entered the lists with Super Serious.

With adland’s creative ranks rather shorn of stars the opportunity is clear. Elba knows adland well having appeared in lots of them and Miroma’s Boyan is an accomplished entrepreneur.