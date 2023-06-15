Havas says new logo is much more than a tweak

The world of brand never ceases to inform and entertain and Havas has a spanking new logo, devised by in-house brand specialist Conran Design Group – just in time for Cannes. Didn’t they make their name back in the day with furniture? Anyway here it is.

Boss Yannick Bolloré says: “Havas is unique in being the most integrated, meaningful, and entertainment-oriented group in our industry. Our new identity is much more than a logo tweak. It reinforces our difference and gives us a competitive advantage by simplifying our service lines and highlighting our core values. It ensures we are treating our brand as a powerful, meaningful business asset and capitalizing on our integrated approach to deliver seamless communications strategies that exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Thom Newton, Global CEO of Conran adds: “Making the Havas brand a meaningful business asset, meant addressing two fundamental challenges. The first, to improve client-centricity by integrating the brand architecture system and optimising the navigation of services.

“The second, to make the Havas brand truly distinctive through a new visual identity built around a characterful, modern logotype and signature assets?that represent positive momentum. The new visual identity and endorsement system will present all Havas networks and operating companies as ‘One Havas’, making the group more meaningful as a multiplier that adds value across the portfolio.”

OK, got it.