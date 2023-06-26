Gut, DDB, Omnicom, Somesuch and Apple are top Cannes company winners

0 Shares Share

Cannes Lions agencies of the year were a more interesting lot than usual, Gut in Argentina (a breakaway from WPP’s David) won creative agency of the year, independent agency of the year and independent network of the year.

Gut Buenos Aires won the Mobile Grand Prix for ‘World Cup delivery’ for Pedidos Ya (below) and Creative Data for Stella Artois for ‘The Artois Probability.’ GUT Los Angeles won the PR Lions Grand Prix for Doordash with “Self-love bouquet.”

Omnicom’s DDB won network of the year with adam&eveDDB’s ‘The Last Photo’ picking up 11 Lions. Other big winners included ‘Apologize the Rainbow’ by DDB Chicago for Skittles (below) and ‘Baby Scan’ by Adam & Eve/DDB for Marmite.

Omnicom won most creative company of the year (formerly holding company), unseating regular recent winner WPP. CEO John Wren said: “I am incredibly proud of how our agencies showed up this year.

“It’s always rewarding to see the hard work of our people across the globe recognized by Cannes Lions, the global benchmark for creative excellence.

“I want to congratulate them for their efforts; this award is a direct reflection of their brilliance and unwavering dedication to their clients.”

The Palme d’Or for top production company went to Somesuch in the US while Apple was the top brand winner.