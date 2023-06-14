Boyton joins Leagas Delaney as managing partner

0 Shares Share

Leagas Delaney has appointed Chris Boyton as its new managing partner. Boyton joins from M&C Saatchi World Services where he was a business director.

Before that he spent five years at Engine working on campaigns for the UK Government including Royal Navy recruitment, The Army, Department of Work & Pensions and the Cabinet Office. He started his career at Publicis on P&G, Malibu and Confused.com. He will report to Leagas Delaney CEO Gareth Davies.

Boyton says: “It’s a very exciting time to be joining Leagas Delaney. It is not only an agency with a legacy of outstanding creative work but one that is also at the forefront of technology, particularly in AI-led automation. It’s a compelling combination and one which positions Leagas Delaney distinctively within the market.”

Leagas Delaney won 17 new clients in 2022, placing it amongst the top UK agencies in the Annual New Business tables produced by intermediary the AAR Group.