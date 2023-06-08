BBH celebrates Whopper’s demise for Burger King

0 Shares Share

Burger King’s flagship Whopper has been replaced in the UK’s affections by the Chicken Royale – what wimps we have become (actually it may be the price) – and BBH has crafted a stylish number looking at Whoppers down the ages, prior to its tragic unseating.

Soco Núñez de Cela, brand and communications director said: “At Burger King, we’ve heroe’d our iconic Whopper for decades. This year, we wanted to flip the status quo and celebrate a fan favourite, the Chicken Royale instead. This simple but self aware idea reminisces on Whopper through the years while reminding guests that, whilst we may be The Home of the Whopper, we are also home to the most loved chicken burger in the UK, The Chicken Royale.”

BBH says: “The King’s crown jewel has been replaced. Sorry Whopper.”

Has some of that old-style BBH flair which we’re seeing more of from the agency these days.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.