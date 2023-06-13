Adam&eve DDB’s craft skills can even make you believe in embattled UK trains

0 Shares Share

Doesn’t Great Western Railway (GWR) have strikes like all the rest of Britain’s railways? And do people really come round offering coffee from a jug?

GWR and agency adam&eveDDB seem to think so anyway in the return of the ‘Famous Five’ campaign, based (sort of) on Enid Blyton’s books.

So we have a 1930s nuclear family kicking sand in the face of two yuppie equivalents in a Jag.

But it’s fun while it lasts and another example of the way A&E’s craft skills can lift a rather improbable proposition.

MAA creative scale: 7.