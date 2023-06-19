Don't Miss

Ad Net Zero gets tough as L’Oréal, Amazon Ads and Indeed get on board

Posted by: Emma Hall in News 1 day ago

As the annual consumption fest that is Cannes gets underway, Ad Net Zero is announcing a stricter set of targets that demonstrate just how seriously business needs to take the environmental challenge.

To sign up as a supporter, businesses must now commit to real, science-based targets such as the UN Race to Zero. They will be required to measure and report progress annually.

Amazon ads, L’Oreal and Indeed have all signed up to Ad Net Zero, which now operates in territories representing 45% of global ad spend. New Zealand will be added in August. The list of supporters is impressive, including Unilever Meta, Google, Reckitt, Sky, Tesco, CNN to all the major agency groups.

Sebastian Munden, chair of Ad Net Zero and former CEO of Unilever UK&I, said: “Science-based targets in line with the?latest climate understanding are now mandatory?for Ad Net Zero supporters. Companies up and down the advertising supply chain must use their influence to accelerate the removal of emissions and the promotion of the net zero economy. The urgency of this cannot be understated.?Joining in with our action plan can help businesses do that.”

With the WFA, Ad Net Zero is publishing a Quick Action Guide to help media leaders reduce their environmental impact, and will be running an area in the Act Responsible Hall at Cannes this year.

