Accenture Song in UK rings the changes as top duo depart

Accenture Song was never the most obviously brilliant notion out of David Droga’s ever-active brain and the UK office, formerly Karmarama, is ringing the changes with top duo, global CSO and former chairman Jon Wilkins (bottom right with Studzinski) and CCO Nik Studzinski, who worked with Droga in New York, departing.

Accenture Song bought Droga5 for big money a few years ago but Accenture has kept the Droga brand, its strongest asset, separate. It still operates independently in the US and US, as does The Monkeys in Australia.

D5 recently hired Annette King, country manager at Publicis Group, as “global lead of communications” (doubt that this means just writing press releases) and in the UK has lost its flagship Confused.com account – which is up for pitch – which can’t have helped Wilkins and Studzinski.

Accenture Song has recently appointed MD Zoe Eagle and CSO Will Hodge, as “co-chiefs” to replace former MD James Denton-Clark who’s off to Saatchi & Saatchi.

It all looks a bit of a mess.