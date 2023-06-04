Don't Miss

4Creative’s relaunch idents show Channel 4’s take on ‘Altogether different’ modern Britain

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Creative, News 12 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

After Channel 4’s move to consolidate all its brands into a single identity, five new idents have been built around the themes of identity, the land, system, release and love.

The “4” logo is still prominent, but now it forms a kind of portal into modern Britain, as seen through the lens of Channel 4. The 25 scenes range from an urban fox taking refuge in a decaying telephone box to a celebration of Zoroastrian New Year.

Zaid Al-Qassab, CMO at Channel 4, said: “Our idents reach 50 million people in the UK every month, so we wanted to represent all of us, the rich diversity of our nation, our communities, and our passions. This is not only a representation of Channel 4, this is the most viewed piece of public art in the UK, that will be seen for many years to come, so it was important to us that it spoke to everyone. Whoever you are, we hope you will find something that speaks to your heart.”

Seen all together it’s hard to maintain interest, but there’s plenty to look at and they will undoubtedly work better as bite-sized content.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.