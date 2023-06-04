4Creative’s relaunch idents show Channel 4’s take on ‘Altogether different’ modern Britain

0 Shares Share

After Channel 4’s move to consolidate all its brands into a single identity, five new idents have been built around the themes of identity, the land, system, release and love.

The “4” logo is still prominent, but now it forms a kind of portal into modern Britain, as seen through the lens of Channel 4. The 25 scenes range from an urban fox taking refuge in a decaying telephone box to a celebration of Zoroastrian New Year.

Zaid Al-Qassab, CMO at Channel 4, said: “Our idents reach 50 million people in the UK every month, so we wanted to represent all of us, the rich diversity of our nation, our communities, and our passions. This is not only a representation of Channel 4, this is the most viewed piece of public art in the UK, that will be seen for many years to come, so it was important to us that it spoke to everyone. Whoever you are, we hope you will find something that speaks to your heart.”

Seen all together it’s hard to maintain interest, but there’s plenty to look at and they will undoubtedly work better as bite-sized content.

MAA creative scale: 7