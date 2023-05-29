WPP signs groundbreaking Omniverse deal with AI giant Nvidia

0 Shares Share

Nvidia has come from seemingly nowhere to become almost a $1 trillion company ($963m and counting) so it’s quite a coup for WPP to sign a deal with tech’s latest big thing to build a generative AI-enabled content engine for digital ads.

The two say they are “developing a content engine that harnesses Nvidia Omniverse and AI to enable creative teams to produce high-quality commercial content faster, more efficiently and at scale while staying fully aligned with a client’s brand.” Well that’s a relief.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang says: “The world’s industries, including the $700 billion digital advertising industry, are racing to realize the benefits of AI. With Omniverse Cloud and generative AI tools, WPP is giving brands the ability to build and deploy product experiences and compelling content at a level of realism and scale never possible before.”

WPP CEO Mark Read says: “Generative AI is changing the world of marketing at incredible speed. Our partnership with Nvidia gives WPP a unique competitive advantage through an AI solution that is available to clients nowhere else in the market today.

“This new technology will transform the way that brands create content for commercial use, and cements WPP’s position as the industry leader in the creative application of AI for the world’s top brands.”

In essence Omniverse Cloud should allow WPP to use the same images, video and AI-generated copy for millions of uses, tailored to individual consumers. It’s a kind of ad production on speed – with, perhaps, a mind of its own.

The deal may also put some oomph into WPP’s flagging share price which has resolutely refused to move upwards at the same rate as rivals, notably Publicis Groupe. Leading to speculation that the British-based company may move its listing to New York.