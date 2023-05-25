Wieden+Kennedy pitches Amazon Prime as a lifestyle choice

0 Shares Share

About the only people who make proper ads these days are the tech giants – they’ve got more money certainly but they also know the halo effect of winning, well-made films; getting people to like them despite their sometimes nefarious practices.

One such is Amazon with Prime, admittedly an excellent product/service. People use it constantly even though a part of the brain squeaks that they shouldn’t.

Prime is expanding its ‘It’s on Prime’ global campaign with two quite old-style spots from Wieden+Kennedy.

Better not get up to something like this in one of Amazon’s vast warehouses.

Amazon VP Claudine Cheever says: “Our latest commercials strike a balance between showcasing the Prime commitment to helping you get more out of whatever you’re into, and wherever life takes you…communicating Prime membership in a way that captivates, inspires, and leaves the lasting impression that Prime brings you closer to what you care about.”

Is Prime really a lifestyle choice?

Anyway, they’re nice enough ads.

MAA creative scale: 7.