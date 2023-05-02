Why it’s a good time to support a free MAA

0 Shares Share

The ad business, like most people who aren’t fortunate enough to produce raw energy or weapons, is facing a more than testing 2023.

The media is no exception and, just like our bigger rivals, MAA has to chart its way through such difficulties and keep to our aim of being free – something of a rarity in today’s online world.

Over the past few years donations from our readers – individuals and companies – have played a vital role and this is an appeal to those and others: don’t forget to keep supporting us if you can.

You can donate one-offs, how much or how little is entirely up to you, or, most usefully, regular amounts.

The details are here.

Many thanks to all our supporters, you really are appreciated, and welcome, we hope, to more who will join the club.