Wasserman’s Jackson joins Trouble Maker as planning head

0 Shares Share

Independent London agency Trouble Maker has hired Pete Jackson, formerly Wasserman’s EMEA head of strategy and insights, as head of planning. Jackson will report to Trouble Maker’s co-founder and CSO Jonathan Fraser.

In his new role, Jackson (left) will will be responsible for driving strategy and insight for specific accounts. His experience includes working on sports brands UEFA, Wimbledon, NFL, Chicago Bears, Betway, and Microsoft’s partnership with La Liga.

CSO Fraser says: “We are super excited about having Pete on board with us. His track record of delivering creative and effective strategic plans for clients is exceptional, and we look forward to him bringing his expertise to our team.”

Jackson says: “The agency model, the clients, the innovation, the fantastic back catalogue of work, operating at the intersection of strategic, creative and media thinking…what’s not to love? Hopefully my past lives in creative agencies, sports marketing, research and effectiveness can add to what is already a brilliant proposition as we enter the next stage of growth as an agency.”