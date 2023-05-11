VCCP Media wins brief for Krispy Kreme’s five-year plan

0 Shares Share

VCCP Media has been appointed by Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the UK & Ireland to drive awareness, customer loyalty and e-commerce as part of a five-year plan for the business.

Krispy Kreme is not a huge above-the-line advertiser, so the emphasis is on performance marketing and SEO across strategy, buying and planning. VCCP Media won a three-way pitch for the business.

Good Relations, VCCP’s PR and social agency, won the consumer brief last year, and the two agencies will work together with particular focus on cultural events like Valentines, Easter, Eid, Halloween and Christmas.

Emma Colquhoun, CMO at Krispy Kreme, said: “VCCP Media has shown that they have great insight into what we need from a media partner. Their approach drums up creativity and we can’t wait to see what comes from this partnership.”

Tara Marus, CEO of VCCP Media, said: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Krispy Kreme on their journey to realise their fantastic ambitions to increase e-comm and App loyalty. Our shared challenger spirit is truly evident and we are excited at the opportunities to collaborate and drive business growth.”