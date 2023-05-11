Don't Miss

VCCP Media wins brief for Krispy Kreme’s five-year plan

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Media, News 10 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

VCCP Media has been appointed by Krispy Kreme doughnuts in the UK & Ireland to drive awareness, customer loyalty and e-commerce as part of a five-year plan for the business.

Krispy Kreme is not a huge above-the-line advertiser, so the emphasis is on performance marketing and SEO across strategy, buying and planning. VCCP Media won a three-way pitch for the business.

Good Relations, VCCP’s PR and social agency, won the consumer brief last year, and the two agencies will work together with particular focus on cultural events like Valentines, Easter, Eid, Halloween and Christmas.

Emma Colquhoun, CMO at Krispy Kreme, said: “VCCP Media has shown that they have great insight into what we need from a media partner. Their approach drums up creativity and we can’t wait to see what comes from this partnership.”

Tara Marus, CEO of VCCP Media, said: “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Krispy Kreme on their journey to realise their fantastic ambitions to increase e-comm and App loyalty. Our shared challenger spirit is truly evident and we are excited at the opportunities to collaborate and drive business growth.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.