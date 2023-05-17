Uncommon boosts CX offer with former M&C CCO Golik

0 Shares Share

Customer experience (CX) is the current magic mushroom at creative agencies with New Commercial Arts, among others, making it an integral part of their offering.

Indie rival Uncommon is also doubling down on CX with its Uncommon Experience Studio – it handles BA among others – and it’s hired former M&C Saatchi CCO Ben Golik (below) as creative partner at the CX studio, reporting to founding CX partner Jonathan Goodman.

Golik replaces Ez Blaine, who has joined music streaming service Tidal as global creative director.

Golik says: “I’m thrilled to join the Uncommon team and be reunited with people I’ve loved and respected for many years. We’ll hit the ground running, doing what we do best. Taking brands into customer spaces in surprising ways, and making things in weird shapes to fit new and emerging spaces.”

Goodman said: “As the experience studio continues to grow, we’re overjoyed to be welcoming Ben. He brings that special blend of creativity coupled with a fierce desire to get things into the real world.”