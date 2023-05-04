Three Business and Wonderhood launch first standalone campaign: ‘Life happens while you work’

Wonderhood Studios’s campaign for Three Business takes a humorous and realistic look at the constant need to blend personal and professional demands, using the line, “Life happens while you work.”

It’s the first time Three Business has launched a standalone campaign. This one is a companion piece to the the “Whenever you need it most” consumer work, and makes similar claims about connectivity, promoting Three as “the big network for business.”

Aidan McClure, creative director of Wonderhood Studios, said: “Another razor sharp insight from the network that really gets its customers, this time for business. The work beautifully captures this bonkers always on world that we’re all living in… Actually, sorry, I’ve got to go, my mum’s calling.”

Aislinn O’Connor, marketing director at Three said: “This campaign highlights how work life and home life have blurred for busy people and whether you’re approving budgets or sorting a weekend away, you need fast, reliable connectivity. Our campaign shows business decision makers that they can do it all with Three’s super-fast 5G.”

MAA creative scale: 5