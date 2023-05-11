Talon wins Kite Factory Out of Home pitch

0 Shares Share

Independent London media agency The Kite Factory has appointed specialist Out of Home agency Talon as its OOH partner following a competitive review.

Kite Factory head of client services Anthony Abou-Zeid says: “Over the last three years, we have focused on evolving our heart, art and science proposition which is driven by creativity, innovation and effectiveness. Throughout the pitch process, it was clear that Talon’s values were totally aligned to ours.

“They challenged our thinking, demonstrated true innovation and thought leadership and importantly, they clearly drive a culture of effectiveness throughout the entire business. Their team showed a lot of passion and enthusiasm to work on our business and for us, that was something that really stood out.”

Talon chief client officer Luke Willbourn says: “The Kite Factory is known for its unique approach in delivering for clients and Talon is delighted to have been chosen as their OOH partner. They are an impressive team, and we look forward to working together and harnessing Talon’s data-fuelled technology with capabilities for audience targeting, creativity and measurement to deliver brilliant client solutions.”

Talon has recently opened new offices in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, secured new investment from Equistone Partners Europe and strengthened its global presence with recent acquisitions Novus Media Canada Corp and Evolve.