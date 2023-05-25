Purpose still wins at D&AD as UK takes eight yellow pencils

Six of the eight D&AD yellow pencils won by UK agencies were for purpose-led work this year as the first of two awards nights recognised winners in the advertising, craft and collaborative categories.

Adam&eveDDB’s “Last photo” for CALM won three yellow pencils, Havas’ “Me, my autism and I” for Ambitious About Autism” took home one, and AMV BBDO’s “Periodsomnia” for Essity won another.

Somesuch UK also got a purpose tick for its role in Apple’s “The Greatest” ad, which looks set to clean up at the awards this year. The purpose-free but very good Coca-Cola spot, “Masterpiece,” won a UK yellow pencil for computer generated visual effects, thanks to the work of Electric Theatre Collective.

The US won 20 yellow pencils for a broader range of campaigns including Squarespace’s Super Bowl spot starring multiple Keanu Reeves, “The singularity,” which looks extra clever now that AI is dominating the agenda.

Apple’s “The Greatest, AB InBev’s McEnroe vs McEnroe, Progressive Insurance’s “Dr. Rick” and Skittle’s “Apologise the rainbow” were among the winners that offered a good mix of humour, purpose and entertainment.

More pencils are due at tonight’s ceremony: craft, side hustle, design, culture and impact will be awarded, alongside the Companies of the Year and President’s Award.