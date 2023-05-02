Don't Miss

Oh no, not even more Eurovision Song Contest

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, News, Social Media 16 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Anyone seeking evidence that the world has gone mad might turn to the Eurovision Song contest, for decades the epitome of naff with some of the worst songs ever wowing the (mostly corrupt) national juries.

But it’s back and bigger than ever, in Liverpool this year because current holder Ukraine has a few problems on its hands (Russian missiles etc.)

It runs all bloody week on the BBC, from Tuesday to Saturday May 13. So the Beeb is bigging it up, in that rather embarrassing way it has.

Faux hysteria is the mark of many of today’s communications. Some seem to love it, judging by YouTube comments.

MAA creative scale: 4.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.