Oh no, not even more Eurovision Song Contest

Anyone seeking evidence that the world has gone mad might turn to the Eurovision Song contest, for decades the epitome of naff with some of the worst songs ever wowing the (mostly corrupt) national juries.

But it’s back and bigger than ever, in Liverpool this year because current holder Ukraine has a few problems on its hands (Russian missiles etc.)

It runs all bloody week on the BBC, from Tuesday to Saturday May 13. So the Beeb is bigging it up, in that rather embarrassing way it has.

Faux hysteria is the mark of many of today’s communications. Some seem to love it, judging by YouTube comments.

MAA creative scale: 4.