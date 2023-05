New spin on ‘parking the bus’ for Nike soccer

‘Parking the bus’ is what you do in soccer when they’re better than you – load the defence.

So Nike and Wieden+Kennedy have given it a new spin to boost the women’s soccer league in the US in an interesting diversion from its usual high gloss sweaty machismo for the men’s game.

Almost undermines the whole football mythology, including the “beautiful game” stuff, also featured here.

Strangely compelling. The eerie music helps.

MAA creative scale: 7.