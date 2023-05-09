Neverland wins Innocent Drinks

0 Shares Share

Independent London agency Neverland has won Innocent drinks in a three-way pitch against Atomic London and Special Group. Innocent has previously worked with BMB and Mother. Innocent is 90% owned by Coca-Cola.

Innocent creative director Jacob Denno says: “We’re chuffed to bits to now be working with the good people at Neverland. They have bags of experience, get what Innocent is about and have been great at challenging us (in a nice way) from the moment we met them. We can’t wait to make some brilliant, funny and slightly weird work with them.”

CMO Kirsty Hunter says: “We look forward to collaborating with neverland and taking the next step on our innocent journey.”

So far this year Neverland has already won property site Rightmove and Age UK.