Mother makes an ‘Ant-Man’ sized mini menu for Uber Eats

0 Shares Share

Mother seems to have a lot of fun with its Uber Eats client, and this new campaign to celebrate the release of the latest Ant-Man film on Disney+ is no exception.

It’s a very silly, teeny tiny tasting menu inspired by the film’s diminutive hero, featuring mini versions of popular items like fish and chips, sushi and burgers.

Matthew Price, regional general manager of Uber Eats in UK, Ireland, & Northern Europe said: “While this tasting menu might be teeny tiny, it still delivers Uber Eats’ signature big flavours. We know our customers love to watch Disney+ while enjoying their deliveries and hopefully our new offering will allow fans of Ant-Man to eat just like their favourite superhero, no matter how small!”

All the proceeds from the £5.99 menu will go to Disney’s Make-a-Wish Foundation.