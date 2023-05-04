M&C Saatchi wins endurance brand Science in Sport

0 Shares Share

M&C Saatchi has won Science in Sport (SiS), which claims to be the world’s leading endurance nutrition brand, following a competitive pitch.

M&C is charged with a creating a platform which captures SiS’ heritage of working with the world’s best athletes to engage with a broader amateur endurance market.

SiS is used by 320 elite teams globally including INEOS Grenadiers, Elite Running Team and Tottenham Hotspur. It played a part in 74 medal wins at the 2020 Olympics.

SiS’s Stephen Moon says: “From the first time we met with M&C Saatchi, it was clear they understood our business and the challenges we face as a brand. And more importantly, they understood the incredibly specific mindset of the endurance athlete, at every level.

“We’re looking forward to a long-lasting strategic and creative partnership with them as we seek to bring our impressive heritage to life.”