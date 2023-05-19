MAA blast from the past: Miller Lite from 2003

Bud Light has been having a few problems of late, you may have noticed, with a trans influencer putting off some of its unreconstructed customers.
Our thanks to Adscam’s inimitable George Parker for exhuming this from Miller Lite, showing a rather different depiction of the fair sex (can we still say this?)
We keep saying ads ain’t what they used to be. Maybe for the…
Of all the great ads from the past, you use this as an example? Weird choice
Charlie…
It was used to illustrate how bad and sexist beer ads used to be. Not as an example of “great.” Try reading my post on AdScam.
Cheers/George