Poor old “purpose” is taking a right bashing at the moment as adland tires of it and loads of would-be purposeful advertisers proceed to trash their carefully curated brands by hiking prices and generally being beastly in the cost of living crisis.

Some have been exposed for the fibbers they are.

Here’s how to do it, for CER driving schools from BETC Paris. Do something useful for free – and boost your brand. Seemple.