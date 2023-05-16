Lucky Generals wins global Drambuie

0 Shares Share

Lucky Generals has been appointed as whisky liqueur Drambuie’s global agency. Drambuie is owned by William Grant & Sons. The business moves from Space. Drambuie is made from whisky, honey and herbs.

Global marketing manager James Taylor says: “Drambuie is such an iconic brand and despite some challenges in recent times, it is still a staple in many bars and homes around the world.

“After speaking to the team at Lucky Generals, we were impressed by their storytelling ability, which is often delivered with a generous amount of humour – something that will be key for Drambuie’s future comms, and we’re excited to begin working with Lucky Generals to help us unlock this iconic brand’s potential.”