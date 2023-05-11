Leo Burnett celebrates another great British tradition – McNuggets

0 Shares Share

Remember Super Size Me, Morgan Spurlock’s documentary about the perils of living on McDonald’s for a month? Pouring ordure on the burger chain was an international sport.

In the UK at least the intervening 20 years or so have seen Leo Burnett assiduously worming McD into our affections with a raft of understated and, sometimes, charming ads. Ad folk talk about the best ads being part of “culture.” There are precious few of those around these days (doesn’t happen with digital) but McD is surely one.

Here they are celebrating 40 years of McNuggets, a rather dubious product that has, if anything attracted even more criticism than the burgers. But it’s clearly part of culture too.

Deftly handled as always.

MAA creative scale: 7.