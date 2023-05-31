Lego urges girls to ignore gender stereotypes and ‘play unstoppable’

0 Shares Share

The FIFA Women’s World Cup starts on July 20th, and Lego is getting ahead of the game with its new “Play unstoppable” campaign, an inspirational piece about throwing off gender stereotypes and doing what feels right for you,

It features international footballers Megan Rapinoe (USA), Yuki Nagasato (Japan), Sam Kerr (Australia) and Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria) but it’s not only about football — it also shows other sports as well as fashion, gaming, and music.

Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at the Lego Group, said: “Women’s football is a powerful reminder of what girls can do when they break free from stereotypes – our four footballers are players at the top of the game. As strong women on and off the pitch, they are inspirations for girls everywhere to realise their potential.”

The film was created by the APAC Lego agency’s in-house creative team and directed by Danielle Katvan at 1stAveMachine.

MAA creative scale: 5