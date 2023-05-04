Jim Beam sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ for new ‘people are good for you’ campaign

Sweet Caroline has recently found popularity as an England football stadium singalong tune, so much so that it seems strange to hear it as the soundtrack for a very American campaign for Jim Beam whiskey.

There’s not much to the ad – it’s your basic singalong in a crowded bar – and there’s no reason why a tune by New Yorker Neil Diamond shouldn’t be perfect in this context, as another alcoholic brand tries to reverse lockdown sofa habits by encouraging people to socialise.

Veronique Mura, Jim Beam global brand vice president, said: “Our new global brand campaign puts our authenticity and warmth on full display and reminds audiences that there’s no feeling more special than being around other people.”

The ad, which launches the “People are good for you” campaign, is by Leo Burnett, directed by ad veteran Noam Murro.

MAA creative scale: 6