Don't Miss

Jim Beam sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ for new ‘people are good for you’ campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 2 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sweet Caroline has recently found popularity as an England football stadium singalong tune, so much so that it seems strange to hear it as the soundtrack for a very American campaign for Jim Beam whiskey.

There’s not much to the ad – it’s your basic singalong in a crowded bar – and there’s no reason why a tune by New Yorker Neil Diamond shouldn’t be perfect in this context, as another alcoholic brand tries to reverse lockdown sofa habits by encouraging people to socialise.

Veronique Mura, Jim Beam global brand vice president, said: “Our new global brand campaign puts our authenticity and warmth on full display and reminds audiences that there’s no feeling more special than being around other people.”

The ad, which launches the “People are good for you” campaign, is by Leo Burnett, directed by ad veteran Noam Murro.

MAA creative scale: 6

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.