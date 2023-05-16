Ikea is proud to be second best for parents and kids

We see more and more good work coming from the Middle East, as seen in this campaign for Ikea – a subtle and humorous nod to the realities of family life with small kids.

It’s from two European agencies, David Madrid and Ingo Hamburg, but the client is Carla Klumpenaar, general manager of marketing and communications for Ikea UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman.

Klumpenaar said: “Humility is a value that lives in the heart of our brand. Placing parents as the first choice for their children reflects this core belief. It doesn’t matter if we are second only to the parents, we are actually proud of it. Through this campaign, we hope to spread this brand value and celebrate parenthood across several channels.”

MAA creative scale: 7