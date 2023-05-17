Don't Miss

Elon Musk says he wants to try ads for Tesla

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News, Social Media 17 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Ad folk are ever willing to place themselves between a lion’s jaws in the pursuit of new business so here’s a big opportunity: Elon Musk has said he’s considering running ads for Tesla, after years of relying on word of mouth and his own (frequently bizarre) pronouncements.

Apparently, as Tesla’s model line increases (as does EV competition) he’s preparing to dip a toe in ad waters.

Or is this just another wheeze to boost ads on his more embattled interest, Twitter? Brands have been departing in droves..

You May Also Like

About Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.