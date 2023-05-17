Elon Musk says he wants to try ads for Tesla

Ad folk are ever willing to place themselves between a lion’s jaws in the pursuit of new business so here’s a big opportunity: Elon Musk has said he’s considering running ads for Tesla, after years of relying on word of mouth and his own (frequently bizarre) pronouncements.

Apparently, as Tesla’s model line increases (as does EV competition) he’s preparing to dip a toe in ad waters.

Or is this just another wheeze to boost ads on his more embattled interest, Twitter? Brands have been departing in droves..