Don't Miss

Dentsu Creative hires Caroline Pay as chief creative for UK

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, News 15 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Caroline Pay, formerly joint CCO with Vicki Maguire at Grey London, has Joined Dentsu Creative’s leadership team as CCO.

Most recently, Pay was CCO at Headspace in California, which she left in July 2022 after four years in the role. Before that she was at Grey with Maguire, and has also worked at BBH and Mother.

Pay replaces Simon Lloyd, who left for VMLY&R in April. She will join Dentsu in June as part of a brand new management team working alongside CEO Jessica Tamsedge and CSO Theo Izzard-Brown, who both joined from McCann UK this month.

At Headspace, Pay’s work ranged from a Netflix series on meditation to podcasts and partnerships with brands including Nike, Disney and Microsoft, as well as influencers including John Legend and Raheem Sterling.

Pay will lead a creative department of around 100 across Dentsu Creative’s offices in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

She said: “This is my broadest, most challenging role yet. An unmissable creative opportunity to flex my experience across so many disciplines, at scale. To get to love and develop the Dentsu Creative team, with two people that I respect so much, is a dream.”

Tamsedge said: “Dentsu creative is set to be an unrivalled creative force, building brands in places people choose to spend their time. Few creative leaders have the breadth of experience and generosity of spirit to bring together such a diverse creative community. In Headspace, Caroline built the world’s most influential wellness brand and knows what it takes to get to great work at scale.”

Dentsu Creative has been through a lot of change recently, assembling new global leadership team after merging the international and Japanese divisions and the related departures of CEO Wendy Clark and CCO Fred Levron, plus a change of heart from Alex Hesz who had signed up to be CSO but decided to remain at DDB.

With three new faces in place, the UK leadership team has plenty to do in terms of establishing the agency as a player in the UK market.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.