Budweiser tries to dig Bud Light out of trans hole

Bud Light has found itself in a right tangle with its unwise trans flirtation (sales and profits going through the floor) and owner AB InBev seems to be trying too remedy things with this tie-up between big brother Budweiser and “manly” Harley-Davidson.

So it’s hairy bikers on the can now.

Judging by the comments and growing number of spoofs on YouTube and elsewhere it ain’t exactly working. If you’re in a hole, stop digging…