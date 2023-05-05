ASICS tries beauty spin for exercise

0 Shares Share

Sports brand ASICS reckons exercise makes you feel mentally better too and, as such, it’s way better for beauty than most lotions and potions.

So a new campaign from London agency AGIT8 shows some (slightly) sweaty ladies depicted as they would be in a beauty campaign.

Gary Raucher, executive VP at ASICS, says: “At ASICS, our five letters have meaning. ASICS is an acronym for the Latin, ‘Anima Sana In Corpore Sano’ or a Sound Mind in a Sound Body. We’ve always believed in the benefit of exercise, not just on the body, but also on the mind. And in today’s society, we know the uplifting power of exercise is needed more than ever.”

AGIT8 was appointed as a global agency partner for ASICS in 2021, working on seasonal marketing campaigns and pan-European activations.

MAA creative scale: 7.