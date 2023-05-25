Don't Miss

Art comes alive for 50th anniversary of Sainsbury Centre

Posted by: Emma Hall in Creative, News 1 day ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Are you terrified of AI stealing your soul? Do you hate people being kept away from you? These are just two of the questions asked of art in a film to promote the Sainsbury Art centre’s 50th anniversary, and relaunch the museum for the 21st century.

Agency Borne and production company Spindle have got together to create a film called “Dear Art,” promoting the centre as a radical art museum where art is alive and interaction encouraged.

Among the new experiences on offer, visitors are invited to hug Henry Moore’s Mother and Child, dance with first-millennium Tang dynasty ceramic figurines, or lie down and talk to a Giacometti portrait.

The centre in Norwich came into being when Sir Robert and Lady Sainsbury donated their vast art collection, acquired over the course of 60 years, to the University of East Anglia in 1973.

They commissioned a young architect called Norman Foster to design somewhere to house the collection of several hundred art works, including sculptures by Degas and Henry Moore, and pieces by Giacometti and Francis Bacon.

The film will be used across paid digital media, PR and social.

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.