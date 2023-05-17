AA-led ad export group gears up for Cannes

0 Shares Share

The UK Advertising Export Group (UKAEG) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) are setting off for La Croisette, joining forces to showcase UK advertising at Cannes Lions (June 19 – 23). There will be two trade missions, including one for Cannes newbies, offering services ranging from creative, e-commerce, B2B, AdTech, production, social, media, immersive, events, and sports marketing.

This follows UKAEG’s biggest trade mission yet at SXSW in Austin, Texas where over 10,000 attendees heard from 93 speakers representing UK advertising.

Applications to join the trade missions are open until May 30.

DBT spokesman David Moody says: “The Department for Business and Trade recognises the value of the UK’s creative sector as proven by the recent record exports figures of £15bn in advertising and market research services (ONS data from 2021). The figures highlighted a strong rebound from 2020 and represented a 32.5% increase in year-on-year growth.

“The UK’s long-established expertise in managing global brands across multiple markets supports our position as a gateway location for companies looking to go global whilst thinking local. A presence at Cannes Lions gives our most creative and cutting-edge companies the opportunity to show the world’s buyers that the UK is the go- to place to invest in creativity.”

Advertising Association CEO Stephen Woodford says: “As the UK representative for Cannes Lions, we are proud to be launching this trade mission, which is another example of the fantastic partnership we have with our DBT and our industry supporters.

“Cannes Lions is one of the best places to do business internationally as we prepare to secure the next decade of our industry’s export growth, following our record exports figures from 2021. We want our industry to be represented in the most creatively effective, innovative and sustainable way possible.”

The trade mission is sponsored by Clear Channel UK, TikTok and BENlabs.