WFA updates Global Media Charter

0 Shares Share

The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has updated its Global Media Charter with a call for more competition and innovation in digital search, display, video and commerce, a new push on sustainability and the need for a common carbon calculator.

These are on top of long-standing challenges around ad fraud, transparency in programmatic and talent.

The last version of the Charter in 2018 led to the creation of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and the WFA’s Halo cross-media measurement software code, which is now being piloted in the US and UK.

Gerry D’Angelo, VP Global Media, P&G says: “The publication of the WFA Global Media Charter in 2018 was a seminal moment. It brought together the proposals of global advertisers for a safer and more transparent media ecosystem, and it made possible major advancements in brand safety and cross-media measurement.

“The updated Charter updates the recommendations of global advertisers in light of the areas where we are facing the most pressing challenges – competition, accountability, responsibility, sustainability and people.”