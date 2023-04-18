Uncommon produces one of year’s best for Formula E

Don't Miss

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Formula E, F1 for electric cars, has been with us since 2011 although it’s still way behind its big brother (maybe charging in the pits takes too long.)

Uncommon Creative Studio is on the case and you expect fireworks (the one-time enfant terrible has been a bit quiet recently) and you get it with ‘Progress is unstoppable,’ an in-house film that belies its rather lumpy title.

Directed by Sam Walker.

Does it owe rather a lot to IKEA’s immortal ‘Beds’ commercial by Juan Cabral for Mother? Yes, but you can’t trademark floating through the ether.

MAA creative scale: 9.

