Tesco crafts a food love story for Eid

Tesco and BBH do multicultural, inclusive stuff better than most and it has a new campaign breaking to celebrate the Muslim festival of Eid, the end of the Ramadan fast.

Also involving media agency EssenceMediaCom, equity, diversity and inclusion consultancy The Unmistakables, Tesco’s Race and Ethnicity Network, consultancy Relish on Ramadan observation and System 1 to make sure the ad hits the spot. So that should be the Twitterati happy (probably won’t.)

Directed by Sasha Nathwani

Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini says: “Tesco Food Love Stories is all about how great food brings people together. For so many Muslims, Ramadan and Eid are important moments in their calendar – with food at the heart of celebrations. We developed this campaign to share the stories of these communities at this special time and are proud to help them feel seen, heard and understood.”

Charming and civilised.

MAA creative scale: 8.