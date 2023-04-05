Don't Miss

SNCF passengers go ‘wild’ and let the train take the strain

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 19 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” is the global anthem of the open road, but in this spot for SNCF by Rosa Paris, it provides the soundtrack to a group of train travellers who revel in the freedom to live their best lives, while a pair of grumpy bikers gets stuck in traffic.

It’s the first campaign for the SNCF Voyageur group, which brings together various parts of the French rail network and runs 15,000 trains serving 2,500 destinations every day.

Olivier Reinsbach, director of communications for SNCF Voyageurs, said: “We wanted to use this first campaign to affirm our conviction that trains are the new freedom, an excellent solution for meeting people’s needs for mobility while protecting the planet.”

Delphine Drutel, vice president of Rosa Paris, said: “Using an iconic song associated with road trips, was, for us, the best way to illustrate this transition from yesterday’s freedom to today, to show the joy, the encounters, and the values of sharing and discovery that we associate with travel.”

Ad Net Zero this week launched a bid to get delegates to travel to Cannes by train this year: the carbon impact is 30 times less than a flight, and it’s only nine hours from St Pancras to the centre of Cannes.

Rosa Paris’ ad might well help their cause.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, in partnership with Digital XL. All Rights Reserved. | Cookies explained.