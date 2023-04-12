Saatchi and Saatchi wins Ovo Energy

0 Shares Share

Saatchi and Saatchi has won Ovo Energy in a pitch against Forsman & Bodenfors and McCann London. Former agency Lucky Generals declined a repitch saying Ovo’s “approach to client-agency relationships isn’t compatible with our own.” Barely disguised code for good riddance.

Ovo Energy is one of the few independent UK gas suppliers left standing after prices ballooned in the wake of the Ukraine war. It is the first supplier to introduce a new fixed tariff below the Government’s price cap level.

New brand and marketing director Alice Tendler says: “We’re proud to get the Ovo brand out into the world and we needed a partner to match our passion for our mission and game-changing products and services.

“Saatchi & Saatchi brought that in spades, showing a real desire to get under the skin of our business, plus determination to bring cultural relevance and insight from the world of our customers and the nation at large.”

Tendler joined the business from BT, a flagship Saatchi client.

Saatchi CCO Franki Goodwin says: “This pitch was such a positive process to be a part of because it felt genuinely collaborative from the off.

“I’m so excited to be working with a truly modern energy company with a brilliant purpose and team at the heart of the business. As Britain builds a new chapter, we need a better energy system for everyone and we can’t wait to get going.”