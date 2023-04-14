Don't Miss

Rapper Dave shows us the triangular 'shape of football's future' for Uncommon's EA Sports rebrand

Uncommon has brought in rapper Dave – who wowed the nation at the Brit awards a couple of years ago with a performance about what it’s like to be Black and British today – to have the same effect on the EA Sports audience.

Dave narrates a piece on the place of EA Sports FC on the pitch and in culture, bringing in the triangular shape of the new logo for good measure.

EA Sports unveiled a new global “FC” football platform this week, based around the triangle shape that has been familiar to EA sports players for years.

The launch has already been played out this week on the social media accounts of famous footballers from David Beckham to Erling Haaland, and with logos making appearances in various forms at football games around the country.

This spot is more directly aimed at players, bringing in a grass roots appreciation of the energy of the fans, with help from Dave’s star quality.

MAA creative scale: 7

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

